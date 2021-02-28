Turkey summons Iran envoy over remarks on Iraq ops

Ankara expects Iran to support, not oppose, Turkey’s fight against terrorism, Turkish Foreign Ministry tells ambassador

ANKARA, FEB 28 – Turkey on Sunday summoned the Iranian ambassador in the country over remarks alleging it violated Iraq’s sovereignty, according to diplomatic sources.

Summoning Ambassador Mohammad Farazmand, the Turkish Foreign Ministry expressed the country’s rejection of the accusations leveled by Iran’s envoy in Baghdad, underlining that Ankara is fighting the PKK terrorist organization, which targets Iraq’s stability, security and sovereignty, said the sources.

They added that Ankara also told Farazmand that it expects Iran to support, not oppose, Turkey’s fight against terrorism.