Torkham, Chaman master plans shared with Afghanistan
An enhanced compatibility in trade infrastructure on both sides will help realise the shared goal of optimum trade, connectivity and people to people facilitation: Ambassador Sadiq
ISLAMABAD (DNA)- Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Afghanistan, Ambassador (R) Muhammad Sadiq said that Pakistan shared Torkham and Chaman border terminal master plans with Afghanistan to enable concurrent and complementary development on the Afghan side.
In his tweets, he stated that “In the spirit of brotherly cooperation and regional connectivity, Pakistan shared Torkham and Chaman border terminal master plans with Afghanistan to enable concurrent and complementary development on Afghan side.” He further added that ”An enhanced compatibility in trade infrastructure on both sides will help realise the shared goal of optimum trade, connectivity and people to people facilitation between the two countries.”
Earlier US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad called on Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in which they discussed Afghan peace process. Amb(R) Muhammad Sadiq along with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood were also present on the occasion.
