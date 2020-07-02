Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

NAB summons Kh Asif tomorrow in housing society case

| July 2, 2020
LAHORE: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned former foreign minister and Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif tomorrow in a case pertaining to alleged corruption in the Sialkot housing society.

The anti-graft watchdog directed him to appear on July 3 (Friday) along with relevant documents.

The PML-N leader on June 26 had skipped NAB appearance in the Kent View Housing Society case. A lawyer appeared before the bureau on behalf of the PML-N leader stating that his client can’t appear today because he will be attending a post-budget session in the National Assembly. He submitted the relevant documents to the NAB.

The former federal minister has been accused of illegally building a private housing scheme, Kent View Housing Society, in Sialkot. He is required to provide the money trail of the funds invested in the scheme.
Last year in March, he was summoned by the NAB to record his statement in connection with its probe into a complaint against him for allegedly accumulating assets beyond known sources of income.

The bureau had asked Khawaja Muhammad Asif to bring the relevant record of the assets he owns in the country and abroad. The Executive Board of the NAB had approved an inquiry against him last year.

