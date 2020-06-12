Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Today’s outlook: Budget 2020-21 to be presented in National Assembly

| June 12, 2020


Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):

  • The federal budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 will be presented and Industries Minister Hammad Azhar will present a finance bill in the National Assembly. The session will begin at 4pm.
  • Islamabad’s Sector G-9/2 and G-9/3 have been sealed after the areas became scoronavirus hot spots.
  • Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a parliamentary party meeting.
  • The Sindh government has asked the Karachi deputy commissioner to impose a fine or fix a punishment for people not wearing face masks while going out.
  • More than Rs150 million was embezzled in Karachi Medical and Dental College funds.
  • The National Disaster Management Authority has provided 550 ventilators to provinces since March, its chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said on Thursday.
  • ICYMI: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Revenue Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has unveiled the PTI’s economic report card for the outgoing year. Click here to read the full story.




