Today’s outlook: Budget 2020-21 to be presented in National Assembly
Here are some of the news stories we are expecting to follow today (Friday):
- The federal budget for fiscal year 2020-2021 will be presented and Industries Minister Hammad Azhar will present a finance bill in the National Assembly. The session will begin at 4pm.
- Islamabad’s Sector G-9/2 and G-9/3 have been sealed after the areas became scoronavirus hot spots.
- Prime Minister Imran Khan has called a parliamentary party meeting.
- The Sindh government has asked the Karachi deputy commissioner to impose a fine or fix a punishment for people not wearing face masks while going out.
- More than Rs150 million was embezzled in Karachi Medical and Dental College funds.
- The National Disaster Management Authority has provided 550 ventilators to provinces since March, its chairman Lt Gen Muhammad Afzal said on Thursday.
- ICYMI: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Finance and Revenue Affairs Abdul Hafeez Shaikh has unveiled the PTI’s economic report card for the outgoing year. Click here to read the full story.
