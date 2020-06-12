Five imported coronavirus cases from Pakistan confirmed in Shanghai

BEIJING, JUNE 12 (DNA) – Five imported coronavirus cases, all from Pakistan, were reported on Friday morning, said the Shanghai Health Commission.

Quoting the Commission, Gwadar Pro stated, the five individuals from Pakistan departed for Shanghai on June 2 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong airport on the same day, and were placed down quarantine upon arrival.

They showed symptoms during the isolated observation period and were confirmed as COVID-19 patients.

Local health authority said the patients have been sent to a designated hospital for medical treatment, while 55 close contacts on the flight have been put under concentrated quarantine.

By Thursday, Shanghai had registered a total of 348 confirmed imported cases. Sixteen of them remain hospitalized, one suspected case, and the rest were discharged from hospital after recovery, according to the commission.

Pakistan registered its first COVID-19 patient in the end of February, and the cases saw a spike in the following months. According to the recent figures by the country’s health department, Pakistan has 125,933 confirmed cases and it registered over 2,463 deaths across the country.DNA

