Pakistan Hockey Federation closes Karachi, Lahore headquarters

| June 12, 2020
The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced that it has closed its headquarters in Lahore and Karachi due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

“The PHF headquarters in Lahore and Karachi have been closed till June 21 over the rising cases of coronavirus in the country,” PHF tweeted.

The staff has been instructed to perform their duties from home.

The hockey board further stated that the decision regarding extension of closure of offices will be made after reviewing the pandemic situation.

Earlier, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had announced that it has closed its headquarters at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium due to increase in coronavirus cases.

