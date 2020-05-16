The houses will be repaired and built by the state for free: Shavkat Mirziyoyev

Tashkent, MAY 16 –– President Shavkat Mirziyoyev once again emphasized that the man-made accident at the reservoir was a great test, a government commission was created and all the forces and opportunities were mobilized to deal with the effects of the flood.

– Again, for the fourth time, I have come to you to organize work and find out how things are with the residents of Syrdarya. Every hour, every minute I ask about the situation here, they report to me by phone, the head of state said.

It was noted that the main task is to restore the living conditions of the population, work has begun on the repair of damaged houses and the construction of new housing.

– Both the repair and the construction of new houses will be free of charge carried out by the state. By 1 September, people will be able to relocate to new apartments and their renovated homes. At the same time, the land under the destroyed houses will remain at the disposal of their owners, the President said.

On behalf of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, material assistance in the amount of 40 million soums and gifts containing household appliances in the form of televisions, refrigerators, washing machines, mini ovens, electric kettles, and irons are transferred to each of about 4.5 thousand homeowners affected by the flood.

Funds in the amount of US$10 million donated by our compatriot Alisher Usmanov were also sent for these purposes. Khokimiyats, ministries and departments, business associations and entrepreneurs also provide sponsorship to Syrdarya region.

Sardobins who were present at the meeting were presented with appropriate gift certificates and bank cards.