Cooperation between chambers of commerce of Uzbekistan and Italy is strengthening

Tashkent, MAY 16 – –– The Embassy of Uzbekistan in Rome organized a video conference of representatives of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan and the Italy-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce (СIUZ), Dunyo reports.

During the negotiations, the parties discussed practical joint measures for the development and expansion of bilateral trade, economic and investment cooperation this year.

Chairman of the CCI of Uzbekistan Adham Ikramov informed the Italian side about the support provided by the state to small and medium-sized businesses, the conditions created in the country for the development of entrepreneurial and investment activities.

Particular attention is paid to measures to support the business in the context of the СОVID-19 pandemic. In particular, it was noted that the resolution adopted the day before by the President of Uzbekistan is already the fourth document in recent years aimed at assisting business entities.

The talks also announced plans to hold the First Tashkent International Investment Forum (TMIF) in November this year, integrate Uzbekistan into the WTO and the GSP + system. It was noted that the latter will help expand cooperation with foreign partners and opportunities for exporting domestic products to international markets.

The recent visits by Italian business circles to Uzbekistan, including the visit of the delegation of the Lombardy region in November 2019 and the Uzbek-Italian business forum, were highly appreciated. Representatives of large Italian companies were invited to participate in the TMIF in November this year.

Chairman of the Italy-Uzbekistan Chamber of Commerce Luigi Iperti, in turn, noted that Italy welcomes the achievements and pace of socio-economic development of Uzbekistan over the past three years, as well as the country’s activity in expanding trade and economic relations with foreign countries, including with Italy. He praised the qualifications of Uzbek specialists with whom Italian partners interact.

Iperti emphasized that Uzbekistan is considered in Italy as a key state in Central Asia, which has great economic potential. According to him, our country, with its promising market and the conditions created for business, can become a good outpost for Italian companies to enter the markets of neighboring countries.

In order to strengthen cooperation, the parties expressed their intention to sign a Memorandum of Cooperation, as well as jointly organize online sectoral business forums in the areas of furniture, pharmaceutical and agricultural industries.