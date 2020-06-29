‘All terrorists killed,’ police say after Pakistan Stock Exchange comes under gun and grenade attack

KARACHI JUNE 29: Police said all four militants that attacked the busy Pakistan Stock Exchange Monday morning have been killed as four security guards and a police sub-inspector were martyred in the attack.

The militants launched a grenade attack at the main gate of the building and attempted to storm the building after opening indiscriminate fire. SSP City Muqaddas Haider said that seven injured persons had been shifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

The PSX building and surrounding areas were sealed by law enforcement agencies. People inside the PSX building were evacuated from the back door.

“An unfortunate incident took place at the Pakistan Stock Exchange,” said Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange. “They made their way from our parking area and opened fire on everyone.”

He said that the militants had stormed the Railway Ground parking area and fired outside the PSX ground. They made their way to the main gate of the building and stormed it after trading fire with security guards.

Habib said that the firing by militants caused panic among the people in the building.

Speaking to Geo TV, the Inspector-General Karachi said that the situation was under control and all militants had been killed in the attack. He said that Rangers and police officials had entered the building and were conducting a search operation.

According to the IG, the attackers were reportedly wearing clothes usually worn by police officials while they are off-duty.

At least two attackers are seen disembarking from a blue sedan with weapons amidst sporadic firing in an unverified amateur video of the attack being shared on social media.

Police said the militants conducted the assault with sophisticated weapons and were carrying a bag that probably held explosives.

“All militants involved in the Pakistan Stock Exchange attack have been killed,” said Sindh Rangers.

CTD’s Raja Omar Khattab said that police would try to find out details about the car used by the owner. CCTV cameras are being monitored by law enforcement agencies to obtain clues.

LEAs have seized AK-47 rifles, hand grenades, magazines and other explosive material from the attackers.

PSX compound attacked, ‘situation is still unfolding’

A statement by the PSX said that its compound had been attacked by militants and that the “situation is still unfolding”.

“There was an attack on the PSX compound earlier today. The situation is still unfolding and management, with the help of security forces, is managing the security and controlling the situation,” tweeted the PSX.

“We will issue a more detailed statement in due course once the situation is under control and more details are known.

For now firing has stopped and reinforcement are in place.”