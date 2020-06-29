How can SC suspend SHC verdict in Daniel Pearl case without solid reason, asks judge

ISLAMABAD : The Supreme Court (SC) on Monday once again rejected a request by the Sindh government to grant a stay order against the Sindh High Court’s (SHC) April 2 decision of overturning the conviction of four convicts in the American journalist Daniel Pearl murder case.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Mushir Alam, took up appeals by the provincial government and two independent appeals by the parents of Daniel Pearl against the acquittal of the convicts.

Farooq H Naek, who represented the Sindh government, stated before the judges that the accused being global terrorists have been detained under maintenance of public order (MPO) after their acquittal.

“How can you call the accused terrorists after acquittal,” questioned Justice Yahya Khan Afridi, a member of the bench, to which, the lawyer replied that one of them worked with a terrorist outfit in India while another with a banned organisation in Afghanistan.

Their release could have serious consequences, he cautioned.

Justice Mushir Alam asked how can the apex court suspend the SHC verdict without a solid reason. The verdict can be suspended in case there are any loopholes in the ruling, he observed.

The government can extend the accused’s detention under the MPO, if it wants, the SC judge suggested.

The hearing of the case was adjourned until December.