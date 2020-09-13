Sinsen Cricket Club Oslo wins Norway Cricket League
OSLO, SEPT 13 (DNA) – Members of Sinsen Cricket Club Oslo, Norway posing for a group picture after winning the Norway Cricket League.
Executive Editor of Daily Islamabad Post, CNETRELINE Mubashar Bhatti also seen in picture. (2nd from right standing). Sinsen cricket club won Norwegian cricket league three years in a row. DNA
