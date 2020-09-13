Sunday Trekking team explore beauty of Rock Pool Valley

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Sunday Trekking Team enjoyed to the fullest the wild beauty of the Rock Pool Valley Trail in the gorgeous Margalla Hills with its remarkable streams flowing with powerful energy.

Birds, butterflies, cute goats and donkeys were also present to celebrate the last trek of our friend Pietro Damiani before taking his new posting in Beijing.

To celebrate this occasion, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Ethiopia, France, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Palestine, USA were represented on the trail to bid farewell to our loyal trekking friend and to wish him the very best in his new endeavours!