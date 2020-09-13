Sunday Trekking team explore beauty of Rock Pool Valley
DNA
ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Sunday Trekking Team enjoyed to the fullest the wild beauty of the Rock Pool Valley Trail in the gorgeous Margalla Hills with its remarkable streams flowing with powerful energy.
Birds, butterflies, cute goats and donkeys were also present to celebrate the last trek of our friend Pietro Damiani before taking his new posting in Beijing.
To celebrate this occasion, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Ethiopia, France, Hungary, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Palestine, USA were represented on the trail to bid farewell to our loyal trekking friend and to wish him the very best in his new endeavours!
Related News
Sunday Trekking team explore beauty of Rock Pool Valley
DNA ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Sunday Trekking Team enjoyed to the fullest the wild beauty ofRead More
Man dies in an accident with diplomat’s car
The female diplomat later was allowed to leave because it was not her fault andRead More
Comments are Closed