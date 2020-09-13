Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sunday Trekking team explore beauty of Rock Pool Valley

| September 13, 2020
Capture 3

DNA

ISLAMABAD: The  Islamabad Sunday Trekking Team enjoyed to the fullest the  wild beauty of the Rock Pool Valley Trail in the gorgeous Margalla Hills with its remarkable streams flowing with powerful energy.

Birds, butterflies, cute goats and donkeys were also present to celebrate the last trek of our friend Pietro Damiani before taking his new posting in Beijing.

To celebrate this occasion, Algeria, Austria, Belgium, Croatia, Ethiopia, France,  Hungary, Italy, Jordan, the Netherlands, Pakistan, Palestine, USA were represented on the trail to bid farewell to our loyal trekking friend and to wish him the very best in his new endeavours!

DIPLOMATIC NEWS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

Capture 3

Sunday Trekking team explore beauty of Rock Pool Valley

DNA ISLAMABAD: The  Islamabad Sunday Trekking Team enjoyed to the fullest the  wild beauty ofRead More

1

Man dies in an accident with diplomat’s car

The female diplomat later was allowed to leave because it was not her fault andRead More

  • Ambassador of Japan welcomes Afghanistan peace negotiations

  • Malaysia keen to diversify ties with Pakistan

  • China names Nong Rong as new ambassador to Pakistan

  • UAE embassy container goes missing

  • Pak, EU agree to boost cooperation

  • Japan praises Pakistan’s ‘successful fight’ against COVID-19 pandemic

  • Jordan, Pakistan have long lasting relations, says Ambassador

  • Chairman HAP meets Ambassador of Yemen Motahar Alashabi

    • Comments are Closed