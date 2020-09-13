Mohammad Hafeez urges management to try youngsters in Zimbabwe series

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez believes that team management should give chance to youngsters in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe.

The Chevrons are due to arrive in Pakistan for three T20I and three ODI series in October later this year.

Hafeez expressed his opinion that the team management should rest seniors for the series and give chance to younger players.

“I think the team management should give chance to youngsters in the upcoming series against Zimbabwe,” said Hafeez. “This kind of series is a perfect opportunity to test your bench strength and give rest to seniors.”

Testing new openers

Talking about the role of captain Babar Azam in the team, Hafeez shared his opinion that the star batsman should bat in the middle-order to try different things.

“I think in the Zimbabwe series, we should try new opening pair,” he said. “It will help us evaluate the prospect of other opening batsmen in the domestic circuit. I believe Babar should come lower down the order.”