Stock market losses 282.03 points

LAHORE (dna) – The stock market once again fell by 282.03 points during the fourth trading day of this business week.

According to details, uncertainty has prevailed in the Pakistan stock market this week as the political situation of the country during last few days has forced investors to adopt policy of ‘look and wait’. The report released by the SBP has also made investors reluctant to take interest in trading.

During the fourth trading day of this week, the stock market recorded a decline of 77 points during the first two hours of day’s trading and at one point, the index was seen at a low of 34090.13 points during the session.

At the end of the trading session, the Pakistan Stock Exchange fell by 282.3 points, after which the 100 Index closed at 34119.39 points.