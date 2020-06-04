Rupee gains 66 paisa against US dollar in interbank
KARACHI (Dna) – The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee strengthened by 66 paisa in the interbank on Thursday against US dollar.
The greenback closed at 163.66 rupees on fourth business day of the week.
It is to be noted that Pakistani rupee has gained 1.23 rupees against US dollar in last two days.
