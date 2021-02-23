Statements of British MPs on rising human rights violations in IIOJ&K lauded

ISLAMABAD, FEB 23 (DNA) – Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Salvation Movement (J&KSM) Altaf Ahmed Bhat and President TeK UK Raja Fahim Kayani welcomed the statements of British MPs for showing their concern about the rising human rights violations in IIOJ&K saying following the statement of the UN rapporteurs, world and International Bodies should come forward to settle the IIOJ&K dispute once for all as per the aspirations of Kashmiri people to make South Asia peaceful.

The United Nations special rapporteurs have confirmed the international and widespread concern about the unilateral removal of the special territory status in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

This revocation has led to demographic change, which could ultimately curtail minority rights in IIOJK.

British Parliament members hailed the special rapporteurs statement.

Andrew Gwynne MP Chairman of Labour Friends of Kashmir said that we must all accept the UN experts’ observations and restore the special status and protect the human rights of minority communities in IIOJK.

Sam Tarry MP said that we should all pay attention to what UN experts have said in Kashmir.

The revocation of Article 370 has led to demographical change which will result in the curtailment of human rights of minority communities.

We would like to see peace in the region but this will not be achieved by unilateral actions without the involvement of the wishes of the Kashmiri people. The Kashmiri people are the main contestants in this conflict and their voices must be heard.

Naz Shah MP also commended the UN statement on IIOJK saying following the statement global community should act swiftly to stop human rights abuses in IIOJK.

Naz Shah further said UN resolutions must be implemented on IIOJK to give the right of vote to the Kashmiris to decide about their political future without any pressure

Lord Wajid Khan welcomed the fact that statement made by the UN rapporteurs about demographic change in IIOJK. This undermines the human rights of minorities. The number of domicile certificates from outside Kashmir is changing the population and the government has unilaterally removed protection for those from the territory. The international community is being made aware of if what human rights abuses are taking place in IIOJK.

Julie Ward, a former Labour MEP and human rights champion, welcomed the statement from UN human rights experts who expressed concern over India’s decision to end Jammu and Kashmir’s autonomy. The enactment of new laws threatens to curtail the political participation of Muslim and other minorities in the disputed region of Jammu and Kashmir, as well as increasing discrimination in important matters such as employment and land ownership.

Ms Ward added that India’s attempts to alter the IIOJ&K demographic by amending the domicile law is a violation of UNSC resolutions, and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

Phillip Bennion, a Liberal Democrats MEP and Vice-Chair of Human Rights Committee for Liberal International said “ On August 5 , 2019, the government of India unilaterally revoked the special autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, despite clear conditions in the accession agreement against such unilateral action. In May 2020 they passed new Domicile Rules which removed the special protections of the territory. This week UN Special Rapporteurs have expressed concerns regarding demographic change and the special status of the disputed region. Let us hope that these concerns will be taken further and that the UN Security Council will now put real pressure on India to uphold human rights in Jammu and Kashmir.

