Chairman reviews performance of NAB-Lahore

ISLAMABAD, JAN 23 (DNA) – Justice (RETD) Javed Iqbal, Chairman NAB chaired a meeting. The meeting reviewed the performance of NAB-Lahore especially convictions made under Section 10 of National Accountability Ordinance (NAO)-1999 and under Section 25 (b) of NAO-1999 during the year 2018 to 2020 at NAB Headquarter.

Hussain Asghar, Deputy Chairman NAB, Asghar Haider, Prosecutor General Accountability (PGA), Zahir Shah, DG Operations NAB, and other senior officers of NAB were present at the meeting, Maj (R) Shahzad Saleem, DG NAB-Lahore also participated in the meeting through video link.

During the meeting Maj (R) Shahzad Saleem, DG NAB-Lahore informed that during the year 2020, under the dynamic leadership of Honorable Mr. Justice Javed Iqbal 13 persons were convicted by different Accountability Courts under section 10 of NAO-1999. The details of the 13 convicted persons under section 10 of NAO-1999 are as under.=DNA

