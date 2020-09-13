Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Speakers urge to preserve the environment

Karachi  : Preserving the environment and reducing carbon emissions are the main goals that the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) aims to achieve through its Cycle Friendly Campus Initiative. It was launched recently by its Alumni Association.

Tufail Group generously donated to IoBM 100 bicycles for this initiative. Through this campaign, IoBM plans to reduce carbon emissions and keep the campus clean and green. Mr. Zubair Tufail, CEO Tufail Group, appreciated the positive direction of IoBM’s management in making the campus carbon-neutral. 2

Mr. Salman Tufail, Director, Tufail Group, was pleased to see that his ideas reciprocated with IoBM’s CSR endeavors and was hopeful that more collaborations will materialize. Mr. Talib Karim, President IoBM said that the late Founder President of IoBM, Shahjehan S. Karim, also focused on preserving the environment especially when he served at the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP).

Mr. Talib Karim was hopeful that IoBM and Tufail Group could collaborate on several fronts especially in bridging the gap between academia and the industry. Representing IoBM Alumni Association were Mr. Farhan Ahmed, President, Alumni Association and Head of External Communications, Standard Chartered Bank (Pakistan); Mr. Asif Jafri, Founder & CEO, E-Ocean Private Ltd.; Mr. Aamir Ali, General Manager Sales, Samaa TV; Ms. Sara Haroon, Project Manager H & S Connect; and Mr. Salman Baig, Visiting Faculty IoBM. Dr. Asima Faisal, HoD Health and Hospital Management, and Dr. Shahid Amjad, HoD Environment and Energy Management were among the speakers from IoBM who discussed how a clean environment positively impacts our health and lifestyle.

