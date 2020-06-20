Sindh challenges SHC verdict on making JIT reports public in SC

KARACHI, JUN 20 (DNA) – Sindh government has challenged the Sindh High Court (SHC) decision of making public the joint investigation team (JIT) report of the Lyari gangster Uzair Jan Baloch in Supreme Court, media reported on Saturday.

A three-member bench of the apex court headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial, will hear the provincial government’s appeal on June 26.

In January, the SHC had directed the chief secretary Sindh to make the JIT reports of Uzair Jan Baloch, the Baldia factory fire incident and former chairman of the Fishermen Cooperative Society Nisar Morai public, on a petition filed in 2017 by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Syed Ali Zaidi, who is now a federal minister.

The high court had put the provincial chief secretary on notice for June 23 on a petition seeking contempt of court proceedings against him for not making public these high profile cases’ JIT reports. The provincial government in its appeal has also made federal minister Ali Zaidi a party.

Ali Zaidi had filed a petition before the SHC and asked the court to initiate contempt proceedings against the chief secretary for not complying with the Jan 28 judgement of the SHC.

The PTI leader in a petition in SHC in 2017 and submitted that these JIT reports had made startling disclosures about the involvement of politicians in heinous crimes. =DNA

