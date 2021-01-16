Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Sindh Assembly Passes Two Government Bills

| January 16, 2021
By Nazir Siyal

KARACHI: Provincial Assembly Sindh passed two government bills including control of Narcotics Substance (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2020 here on Saturday.

Speaker Sindh Assembly Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durani chaired the session, while, parliamentary leaders of TLP, MMAP and PPPP attended the proceedings. The session took up five Call Attention Notices (CANs) a day before during eighth sitting of 17th session:

During the proceeding the Ministers for Parliamentary Affairs moved the bill in the house passed Control of Narcotics Substance (Sindh Amendment) Bill, 2020 and the Letters of Administration and Succession Certificates Bill, 2020.

While, PTI and GDA lawmakers staged a walkout against the admissibility of adjournment motion related to 18th Constitutional amendment. The house was adjourned till January 18, 2021 Monday.

