Chinese Vaccine has limited research data of safety and efficacy during Phase III trials
Nazir Siyal
KARACHI: Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho stressed federal government to allow procurement of Chinese vaccine to avert covid-19 pandemic.
Provincial health minister criticized the Prime Minister for delay in procurement of Chinese Sinovac vaccine to save country men. She has claimed the vaccine with highest efficacy and safety among Pfizer-BioNTech and other country vaccines.
Meanwhile, International health experts has reservations about Sinovac’s phase III trials data and further research of efficacy and safety of vaccine. Sinovac has received emergency use authorization in China, which still need regulatory approval or prequalification World Health Organization (WHO).
According to the Chinese vaccine, there are also questions on the level of neutralizing antibodies, limited data on the vaccine’s efficacy and safety. internationally recognition of vaccine launch by pharmaceutical companies registration experts told.
