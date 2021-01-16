DIG asks SDPOs to supervise important cases himself

ISLAMABAD, JAN 16 (DNA) – Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations Islamabad, Waqar-ud-Din Syed on Saturday directed all the sub-divisional police officers (SDPOs) to supervise the investigation of all important cases by himself.

In a meeting with Zonal SPs and SDPOs, held here to review the crime situation in the city, the DIG asked the SDPOs to make a patrolling plan to control crime and ensure the arrest of criminals in the city. The DIG further asked the officers to brief the duty policemen during special checking in the city to improve their performance. Those personnel performing duties in professional manner should be nominated for reward.

The investigation officers should be briefed by the officers into the case and their performance would be reviewed. Similarly, he asked the senior police officials to ensure their presence if any incident occurs at any place and collect complete information. He said strict implementation should be ensured of the task given by Inspector General of Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman.

Later, SSP (Operations) Islamabad, Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer warned police officers that misbehavior with the public, corruption and discrimination between rich and poor would not be tolerated at any cost.

He said self-respect of visitors at police station must be maintained and they will be treated in best way. The greivenses of public should be resolved on merit basis without any discrimination.

“We all have to work as a team to protect the public lives and properties,” the SSP remarked.

He asked the SHOs to ensure timely registration of FIRs to provide justice to the victims at earliest. The SSP said under investigation cases should be completed as soon as possible.

He said zero tolerance policy should be adopted against person involved in street crimes and intensify actions against habitual criminals. Tanvir said countermeasures should be adopted to prevent disputes in rural areas, besides implementing snap checking in slums.

The concerned SP will regularly brief all the personnel on duty, all GOs will conduct self-monitoring of duty from time to time.

The intelligence based search operations would be conducted while criminal investigations and effective crackdown would continue against anti social elements, he said. All out efforts would be ensured to provide justice to the common man and public complaints would be resolved at the level of police station.=DNA

