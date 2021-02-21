Shifa Int’l Hospital, Shifa Foundation organize ladies golf match

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 (DNA) – Shifa International Hospital and Shifa Foundation collectively organized a successful First Ladies Golf Match at Margalla Green Golf Club Islamabad as partof the Breast Cancer Awareness Program.

The First Lady of Pakistan Mrs. Samina Arif Alvi was the chief guest of the event who is successfully leading the breast cancer awareness campaign in the country. She distributed the prizes among the winners and souvenir shields to the chief organizers of the golf match.

Mrs. Alvi lauded the efforts of Shifa Int.Hospital and Shifa Foundation for arranging the Ladies Golf Match as part of the breast cancer awareness program. She urged all the women to be cautious about any initial abnormality and complication and to women above 40 years of age to have mammography once a year to detect any abnormality at an early stage.

More than 65 players including ladies and children participated in the golf match. Matches were played in five different categories. The golfers were dressed in pink to create awareness about breast cancer, which is one of the leading causes of death in women. Free Mammography Coupons were offered to the participants of the golf match to highlight the importance of screening fordetection of breast cancer at an early phase.

Dr.Manzoor H. Qazi, Chief Executive Officer, Shifa International Hospital and Chairman, Shifa Foundation said that breast cancer is the most common cancer in Pakistan as one in nine women are at risk of developing breast cancer in their lifetime. He said Shifa Foundation and Shifa Int. Hospital have been supporting underprivileged women communities by providing breast cancer screening, diagnostic, and treatment facilities.

Mr. TaimoorShah, Chief Operating Officer, Shifa Int.Hospital saidthatthe aim to organize this ladies’ golf match was to empower women in the fight against cancer and encourage all women to get screened for breast cancer. Such activities are helpful to spread breast cancer awareness messages by word of mouth with the involvement of influencers and differentstakeholders.

Dr. Zeeshan Bin Ishtiaque, Medical Director at Shifa Int. Hospital highlighted the importance ofbreast cancer awareness in order to educate the masses because taboos associated with regular screening and breast examination lead to delayed diagnosis so women might ignore the initial abnormality, which can otherwise be cured.

Dr. Zeeshan also informed that Shifa Int.Hospital has a specialized and comprehensive Shifa Breast Clinic, a multidisciplinary team of professionals that provides personalized care to breast cancer patients by offering effective options for diagnosis and treatment under one roof.=DNA

=======================