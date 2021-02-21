6th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival at PNCA

ISLAMABAD, FEB 21 (DNA) – Indus Cultural Forum in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts continued with the legacy of celebrating linguistic and cultural diversity by arranging 6th Pakistan Mother Languages Literature Festival on Sunday at PNCA.

11 legends from different languages were awarded lifetime achievement awards for their lifelong services for promotion of languages and literature of Pakistan.

The legends were paid rich tributes by scholars and researchers for their legendary services. These included prominent researcher Dr Tariq Rahman, Ahmed Saleem (Punjabi) Dr Fahmida Husain (Sindhi), Hafeez Khan (Seraiki), Aftab Iqbal Shamim (Urdu), Sadullah Jaan Barq (Pushto), Sultan Sukoon (Hindko), Ishaq Soz (Brahui), Munir Badini (Balochi), Hussain Yousifabadi (Balti), Rana Fazal Hussain (Gojri).

In a separate session speakers highlighted the need for state to take measures for promotion of linguistic diversity in Pakistan. Speaking on the occasion, Indus Cultural Forum chairperson Munawar Hassan said that this year’s festival is reduced to one day due to Covid-19. He said we will continue the festival online after this one day. DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed said that Pakistan has a rich cultural tradition and colors of linguistic diversity should be celebrated in all forms.

Secretary Culture Sindh Akbar Laghari said that Sindh government cooperates with other provinces and federal institutions to promote cultural interaction.

Country Director of Friedrich Nauman Foundation Birgit Lamm in her remarks said that she is thrilled by the enthusiasm which Pakistani people show for their languages and cultural identity.

Scholar and writer Jami Chandio said Pakistan is the only federal country which has only one national language where as in the federal spirit all major languages should be declared National languages.

Arieb Azhar, a prominent singer talked about the need for promotion of local music in the country.

Journalist Asma Shirazi talked about role of media and insisted that all major channels should allocate time for different Pakistani languages.

Amar Fayaz and Dr Manzoor Soomro talked about need to scientific and technological development of languages.

Nusrat Zehra presented an overview of creative writings written in the context of Covid.19 where as Khalil Raza talked about scientific response to Covid-19.

ECO Science Foundation arranged science fun activities for children.=DNA

