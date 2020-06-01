Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Shibli slams India for harassing Pak diplomats

| June 1, 2020
ISLAMABAD, Jun 01 (DNA):Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Senator Shibli Faraz said on Monday the RSS-BJP government in India, targeting minorities, especially Muslims, for racist and violent acts, has launched a campaign of baseless and false allegations against the staff of the Pakistani High Commission in New Delhi.

             In a statement,  the minister said under the international law, preventing the Pakistan High Commission from discharging its diplomatic duties and arresting and torturing diplomatic staff was a heinous and highly reprehensible act.

             The aim of  vicious  campaign, he said, was  to cover up its crimes, to avoid   global stigma against  its treatment with minorities and divert attention from state terrorism against unarmed Kashmiris in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

             The international community should take note of India’s actions and hold New Delhi accountable for its violations of diplomatic and international laws.

             India is guilty of aggression against all its neighbours in the region, said Senator Shibli Faraz.

             Indian mischief and expansionist mindset  had forced even a peace-loving  and progressive country like China to deploy its army on Indian border.

            He said similar news were reported in the media regarding Nepal.

Shibli Faraz said unilateral and illegal Indian action in Indian occupied Jammu and  Kashmir, an internationally recognized unresolved  dispute was a clear violation of United Nations Security Council resolutions and international laws and a charge sheet against New Delhi.

