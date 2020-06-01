RCCI welcomes decrease in POL prices

Rawalpindi: (DNA) – The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed the reduction in prices of petroleum products by the government and said that it would reduce transportation costs. However, diesel prices should be further reduced. The effects of lower prices should be brought on other utility items as well. In a statement, RCCI President Saboor Malik said that fares should also be fixed on a monthly basis on the basis of increase or decrease in petroleum products. It has been observed that when petrol and diesel went up, the fares go up but when price fell down, the fares are not reduced.

He further said that we demand immediate relief from the government in terms of fuel adjustment in electricity bills and also reduction in per unit price. The government should activate price control committees via district administration to reduce transport fares and prices of other commodities, he suggested. The price of CNG should also be regulated to maintain a competitive atmosphere. Crude oil is currently available in the international market at very low price. The government must avail this opportunity and provide maximum relief to masses.