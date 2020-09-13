Shibli Faraz lauds talks between Afghan govt, Taliban

ISLAMABAD, Sep 13 (DNA): Federal Minister for Information and

Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said peace talks between Afghan

government’s representatives and Taliban are historic and beginning of

the new era.

Taking on micro-blogging website, Twitter, the minister said that

commencement of peace talks is the success of Prime Minister Imran

Khan’s stance about solution of Afghanistan conflict.

20 years ago Khan Sahab said that there is no military solution of the

Afghan conflict, he stated and prayed for the prosperity and development

of people of Afghanistan.

Historic peace talks opened between the Taliban and the Afghan

government on Saturday, with the warring parties meeting face to face in

Qatar even as violence continued on the ground in Afghanistan.

the former chief executive for Afghanistan who is

heading the peace process for Kabul, had called for an immediate

ceasefire and highlighted the ongoing toll of the war, saying 12,000

civilians have been killed and another 15,000 wounded since the US and

the Taliban signed a deal in February.

“We have to use this exceptional opportunity for peace,” Abdullah had

said at the talks’ opening ceremony in Doha. “We have to stop violence

and agree on a ceasefire as soon as possible. We want a humanitarian

ceasefire.”

Abdullah was joined at the opening ceremony by Taliban co-founder Mullah

Abdul Ghani Baradar and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The reaction came after Afghan government representatives and Taliban

insurgents gathered for historic peace talks aimed at ending two decades

of war that has killed tens of thousands of combatants and civilians.

Ahead of face-to-face negotiations in coming days, the warring sides

were urged by various countries and groups to reach an immediate

ceasefire and forge an agreement that upholds women s rights.

The government of U.S. President Donald Trump, who is eager to claim an

end to America s longest conflict as he seeks re-election, expressed its

intention to use aid as leverage for a deal.

The opening ceremony came one day after the 19th anniversary of the 9/11

attacks on the United States that triggered its military involvement in

Afghanistan. DNA

