Sherry demands inquiry on gas shortage

Khayam Abbasi

ISLAMABAD: Slamming the government for gas shortage in the country, Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman said, “As if our Rs2,253 circular debt was not enough, now due to Tabahi sarkar’s incompetence, our circular debt in the gas sector has reached a shocking figure of Rs350 billion”.

“Pakistan is already going through severe gas shortage and now the government will drop another bomb on people by increasing the gas price to pay for the circular debt. The only thing this government knows how to do, is to increase prices,” she added.

Questioning the delay in LNG import, Rehman said, “This delay has already caused a great loss to the country. Gas demand is always high in winter, why were arrangements not made on time? Such casual behaviour from the government is just leading to one crisis after another. Why was there a delay in the first place and now why is it being imported on such high rates?”

“We are paying a high price for the ineptitude which this government often displays. Just the delay in LNG import has caused us a loss of 122 billion. Instead of focusing on making progressive economic policies, the government seems busy in running anti opposition campaigns,” she added.

Parliamentary Leader of the PPP in the Senate, Senator Sherry Rehman concluded by saying,” The PM is responsible for his cabinet’s decisions and failures. We demand that there should be a parliamentary inquiry over the delay in LNG import and gas shortage. The government must be held accountable for this mismanagement”.