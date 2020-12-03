DNA

Islamabad, December 3, 2020: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) concludes Webinars-for-a-Cause series under its Razakaar initiative, which was attended online by more than 160 young graduates from a multitude of backgrounds and economic strata. The series also included students with hearing and speech impairment, with two exclusive webinars for their benefit to develop their skills and confidence building.

The webinars, in collaboration with emerging employment portals such as Kamayi, DeafTawk and Whynot, aimed to bridge the gap between industry and academia by nurturing and upskilling the youth, such as building their personal and professional network, importance of verbal and non-verbal communication, career growth, etc.

Speaking about the initiative, Syed Mazhar Hussain, Group Chief Human Resource Officer, PTCL & Ufone, said, “We are proud of our Razakaars, who play a significant role in undertaking various CSR activities across Pakistan. Webinars-for-a-Cause series is indeed a great achievement, where youth was engaged in gaining knowledge and learning from the practical experience of our employees before stepping into the corporate world.”

The topics included: How to Ace Interviews, Professional Growth through LinkedIn, Building Your Network, Digital Learning, amongst others. Speakers were self-motivated and highly driven to volunteer in sharing their valuable knowledge and experience with the audience.

This series is a part of PTCL Razakaar initiative, which is an in-house employee volunteer force, with approximately 800 Razakaars across Pakistanthat undertakes philanthropic initiatives on behalf of the company every quarter. PTCL endeavors to provide learning platforms and knowledge-sharing opportunities to support the youth in their capacity building.