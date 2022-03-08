Shehbaz Sharif hopes no-confidence motion to be fruitful
LAHORE, MAR 08 (DNA) — PML-N President and Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly (NA) Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday said the no-confidence motion the opposition parties had submitted in the NA today would bring good news for the people of Pakistan.
Shehbaz told reporters that the no-confidence move was submitted by the people of Pakistan, and they would reap its benefits. “By the grace of Allah (The Almighty) and the support of the nation, the country and the nation will be saved from crises,” the leader of the opposition hoped.
Shehbaz further said that if the opposition succeeded in overthrowing the present government, the nation would also get rid of inflation. =DNA
==============================
Related News
Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to hold talks with Russia on breakaway regions Donbass and Crimea
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed his willingness to hold talks on the status of the separatist regions inRead More
US Embassy holds roundtable to discuss best practices for boosting supplier diversity
Islamabad, MAR 8 /DNA/ – The U.S. Embassy held a virtual roundtable March 7 to discussRead More
Comments are Closed