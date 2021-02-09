Shehbaz Sharif, Hamza appear before NAB court in Sugar Mills case
LAHORE, FEB 09 (DNA) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz on Tuesday have appeared before the accountability court in Ramzan Sugar Mills case.
During the hearing, the statements of the witnesses were recorded. On the occasion, strict security arrangements were taken to avoid any untoward incident.
It is to be mentioned here that accountability court had indicted PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif and his son Hamza Shahbaz in Ramzan Sugar Mills reference.
Both the accused pleaded not guilty in the reference and their lawyer requested time for case preparation which was rejected by the court.
NAB had claimed that a drain was constructed out of public money in Chiniot to facilitate the Ramzan Sugar Mills when Shehbaz Sharif, the co-accused in the case, was Punjab’s chief minister.
Hamza Shahbaz was also charged in the case as he is the chief executive of the Ramzan Sugar Mills. = DNA
