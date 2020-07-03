Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Second group of Pakistan cricketers departs for England

| July 3, 2020
LAHORE, JULY 03 (DNA) :  The second group of Pakistan cricketers departed for Manchester on Friday to join the national squad for England tour comprising three Tests and as many Twenty20 Internationals.

The players – including Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz – will integrate with the side in Worcestershire after testing negative for COVID-19 in the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) testing programme.

Let it be known that these cricketers were among the ten players initially who had tested positive for coronavirus, however, their results came negative twice afterwards when retested on June 26 and 29. Pakistan will face England in first Test scheduled from July 30 to August 3.

