Ambassador Furqat holds talks with Ahmed Ssenyomo

| July 3, 2020
TASHKENT (DNA) : Ambassador Furqat Sidikov held fruitful talks with the Deputy Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation on Economic Affairs, Ahmed Ssenyomo, in the form of video conference.

During the conversation, the state and prospects of building up the multifaceted cooperation of Uzbekistan with the OIC, including in the trade, economic, investment and tourism spheres, were discussed.

As emphasized, under the leadership of President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, large-scale reforms are being carried out in the economic sphere aimed at maintaining high economic growth and increasing the competitiveness of the economy of our country. In this regard, Uzbekistan pays special attention to the development of cooperation with the OIC.

It was noted that building up cooperation in the field of economy and trade is one of the priority areas of relations with the OIC.

