Saudi man drives car into Masjid-e-Haram’s exterior door

| October 31, 2020
A Saudi man drove his car into the exterior door of the Grand Mosque in Makkah, also known as Masjid-e-Haram on Friday night. He crashed through two sets of barricades before hitting the exterior door of the mosque.

According to Saudi media reports, there were no casualties in the accident.

The police have arrested the driver and started investigations.

According to the Middle East Eye, the car crashed into Door 89 of the Grand Mosque. Saudi Arabia’s state-run channel Saudi Qur’an broadcast live video from inside the mosque during and after the incident.

Videos of the incident have also been posted on social media.

