Pakistan attends online training on medications for South & Southeast Asian medics

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (DNA): The 3rd Virtual Training Courses on Rational Use of Medicine for Health Professionals in South and Southeast Asia, co-sponsored by Department of Commerce of Yunnan, China and Kunming Medical University (KMU), China, was successfully held this week.

According to the event organizer KMU, over 50 health professionals from 8 countries including Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Thailand, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar and Cambodia participated in the course, which was broadcast live online in both Chinese and English.

According to Gwadar Pro on Saturday, thousands of audience watched the live broadcast via the open link.

Five Pakistanis were among these health professionals. Dr. Somia Iqtadar, Associate Professor of Medicine at King Edward Medical University, Lahore and also General Secretary of Pakistan Society of Internal Medicine, expressed her thanks to KMU for hosting such a wonderful training session for everyone.

She added, that she learned a lot about “[the] principles of antimicrobial use，drug use in special population, ways to minimize drug use errors, national laws and regulations to improve AMS specifications, and rational use of medicine amid COVID-19”.

“We invited eight leading experts from the Sixth People’s Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiao Tong University, the First Affiliated Hospital of Kunming Medical University and so on to give lectures on the management of antibiotics, spirit and narcotic drugs and the rational use of medicine, and to share successful practices in rational drug use in the treatment of COVID-19 patients,” noted KMU.

As per KMU, it began the training course on rational drug use for medical staff from South and Southeast Asia in 2018. More than 100 medical personnel and pharmaceutical management personnel from 8 countries were trained so far.

The training has been fully recognized and highly praised by participants and health authorities of various countries, which has helped promote regional medical and health cooperation and the improvement of people’s health.