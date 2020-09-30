Sardar Yasir Ilyas vows to promote “Made in Pakistan” for improving exports

DNA

ISLAMABAD, SEPT 30 – The newly elected Office Bearers and Executive Members of Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry were administered oath in the 36th Annual General Meeting of ICCI. Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan was sworn in as President, Ms. Fatma Azeem, Senior Vice President and Abdul Rehman Khan as Vice President, ICCI for the year 2020-21. Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group administered oath to the newly elected Office Bearers and Executive Members. Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, former President ICCI performed the role of Stage Secretary. A large number of members attended the AGM.

At this occasion, Majid Shabbir Secretary General ICCI presented ICCI annual report, auditors report, next year’s budget, amendments in articles of association and addition of four seats (two each from both classes) from next year in the Executive Committee of ICCI, which were already approved by the Executive Committee while the AGM approved them with consensus.

Speaking after taking oath, Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan vowed that he along with his team would try best to promote “Made in Pakistan” by organizing multiple exhibitions of various sectors so that the country’s exports could be improved by showcasing the potential of our products. He said that establishment of a new industrial zone in Islamabad would be his top priority. He said he would try to help members in promoting businesses through e-commerce platforms so that their business activity should continue in every kind of circumstance. He said he would invite youth to present their business ideas and best business ideas would be supported for their commercialization. He said he would try hard for resolving the rent control issue of traders. He lauded the achievements of the outgoing team and said that he would try to exceed their performance. He thanked the Founder Group and members of ICCI for electing him with majority vote and assured that he would make all efforts to deliver up to their expectations.

The outgoing President Muhammad Ahmed congratulated the new Office Bearers and Executive Members of ICCI and hoped that they would play more effective role in promoting the interests of business community. He also highlighted the major achievements of his tenure for resolving the issues of the business community and was hopeful that his successor would achieve many new milestones for ICCI.

Mian Akram Farid, Chairman, Founder Group congratulated the new Office Bearers and Executive Members and hoped that the new team, which was a blend of new and experienced talent, would perform up to the expectations of the business community. He lauded the performance of the outgoing team and also thanked all members of ICCI for voting Founder Group candidates into power with majority vote.

The newly elected Senior Vice President Ms. Fatma Azeem, Vice President Abdul Rehman Khan, outgoing Senior Vice President Tahir Abbasi and Vice President Saif ur Rehman Khan also spoke at the occasion.