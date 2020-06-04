Dr, Shahzad Waseem new Leader of House in Senate
A.M.BHATTI
ISLAMABAD : The Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem as Leader of the House in Senate of Pakistan.
The Prime Minister has written a letter in this regard to Chairman Senate informing him about his decision.
Senator Shahzad Waseem will replace Senator Shibli Faraz who has been appointed as Federal Information Minister.
Senator Shahzad Waseem is a seasoned politician and has served as State Minister for Interior during Musharraf time.
He enjoys excellent relations with the diplomatic community. The diplomatic community has especially hailed this decision and hoped that Senator Shahzad will continue to maintain close relations with the diplomatic corps.
