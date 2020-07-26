More roads in South Balochistan, says Bajwa
ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen ® Asim Saleem Bajwas has said in South Balochistan,current focus is on building roads for better connectivity and socio economic development.
In a Tweet on Sunday he said Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar &Awaran-Bela are in focus, which have the potential to transform this region.
