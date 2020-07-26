Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

More roads in South Balochistan, says Bajwa

| July 26, 2020
Asim-Saleem-Bajwa-CPEC-Authority

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen ® Asim Saleem Bajwas has said in South Balochistan,current focus is on building roads for better connectivity and socio economic development.

Ed0woepXYAElUvv

In  a Tweet on Sunday he said Hoshab-Awaran-Khuzdar &Awaran-Bela are in focus, which have the potential to transform this region.

PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)
(Next News) »



Related News

299830_4974483_updates

Pakistan rubbishes reports of Chinese lab creating ‘anthrax-like pathogens’ in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD : Pakistan on Sunday rejected reports of China’s Wuhan lab operating “covert operations” inRead More

Asim-Saleem-Bajwa-CPEC-Authority

More roads in South Balochistan, says Bajwa

ISLAMABAD (DNA) – Chairman CPEC Authority Lt. Gen ® Asim Saleem Bajwas has said inRead More

  • Shavkat Mirziyoyev speaks with Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov over the phone

  • Country needs seed breeding program for cotton and wheat to ensure better productivity; Jawad

  • Faizan Sheikh to Break into the World of Music with his First Single

  • 35 more coronavirus deaths take Pakistan’s toll to 5,822

  • Draconian laws being used by India to shrink cyber space for Kashmiris: Shehryar Afridi

  • Masses desire impartial institutions in country: Senator Siraj-ul-Haq

  • Bilawal demands Kulbhushan ordinance to be presented in Parliament

  • FBISE to promote students who failed in 40% exams

    • Comments are Closed