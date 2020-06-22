Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram

| June 22, 2020
1

Legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting named his Pakistan counterpart Wasim Akram as the most skilled fast-bowler he has ever faced, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.

“He (Akram) was probably the most skilled fast-bowler I played against and it wasn’t just with the new ball either,” the former Australia captain said as quoted by the ICC on its Twitter post. “He had an ability to swing the new ball both ways close to 150kph. And when the ball got old, the reverse swing skills he had were quite remarkable.”

Ponting went on to say that a batsman never felt safe and settled while Akram was bowling.

SPORTS No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

1

Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram

Legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting named his Pakistan counterpart Wasim Akram as the most skilledRead More

294341_6036693_updates

Mohammad Irfan quashes death rumours, says he is ‘well’

LAHORE : Fast bowler Mohammad Irfan has rubbished rumours of his death as “fake news” sayingRead More

  • Stats show how Klopp’s ‘heavy metal’ Liverpool hit the right notes

  • Cricketer Shoaib Malik’s biggest regret was becoming Pakistan captain

  • Pakistan’s rising star names Rohit Sharma as his role model

  • Stunning Benzema strike crowns Real win over Valencia

  • PCB chairman rules out holding of ICC events during ongoing year

  • ‘I loved every minute of coaching Pakistan in my three-year tenure’ Arthur

  • Shoaib Akhtar welcomes Wahab Riaz’s decision to stage Test comeback

  • Cricket Australia admits T20 World Cup this year is ‘unrealistic’

    • Comments are Closed