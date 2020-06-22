Ricky Ponting pays tribute to Wasim Akram
Legendary Australian captain Ricky Ponting named his Pakistan counterpart Wasim Akram as the most skilled fast-bowler he has ever faced, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reported.
“He (Akram) was probably the most skilled fast-bowler I played against and it wasn’t just with the new ball either,” the former Australia captain said as quoted by the ICC on its Twitter post. “He had an ability to swing the new ball both ways close to 150kph. And when the ball got old, the reverse swing skills he had were quite remarkable.”
Ponting went on to say that a batsman never felt safe and settled while Akram was bowling.
