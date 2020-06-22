DNA

ISLAMABAD, JUNE 22 – On Pakistan’s call, an Emergency virtual meeting of the OIC Contact Group on Jammu & Kashmir was held at the Ministerial level, today, focused on the worsening situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

The OIC Secretary General, Dr. Yousaf Al-Othaimeen, chaired the meeting. The Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey and senior representative of Niger attended the meeting and made statements. Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi led the Pakistan delegation. The President of Azad Jammu & Kashmir, and True Representatives of the Kashmiri People also participated in the deliberations and shared their perspective. The OIC-Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) presented a report on the deteriorating human rights situation in IOJ&K.

In his opening remarks, the OIC Secretary General stressed the OIC’s commitment to finding peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir disputein accordance with the relevant resolutions of the UN, Islamic Summits and CFMs. He called on “the international community to strengthen its efforts to assist the people of Kashmir to decisively practice their legitimate rights denied for decades.”

In his statement, Foreign Minister Qureshi apprised the participants of the worsening situation in IOJ&K and India’s illegal and unilateral steps of 5 August 2019. He stated that the RSS-BJP dispensation in India was bent upon perpetuating India’s illegal occupation of IOJ&K to pursue its Hindutva agenda. Highlighting the plight and agony of the people of Kashmir, he stated that 8 million Kashmiris continued to face lockdown, military siege, communications blockade and unprecedented restrictions for over 10 months.

The Foreign Minister stated that Indian occupation forces were operating brutally with complete impunity to suppress the legitimate struggle of the Kashmiris for their inalienable right to self-determination. There are repeated instances of extra-judicial killings in fake “encounters”, “cordon-and-search” operations, indiscriminate use of pellet guns and “collective punishment”. At least 30 young Kashmiris have been martyred in the last 20 days. The Kashmiri leadership remains incarnated. Such actions represented India’s state-terrorism in its worst form. He deplored that in the garb of COVID-19 crisis, India was imposing even more stringent lockdown in the occupied territory.

Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed Pakistan’s deep concerns over recently introduced new domicile rules to change the demographic structure of IOJ&K which clearly violates the relevant UN and OIC resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

The Foreign Minister highlighted that India has intensified ceasefire violations along the LoC and Working Boundary, 1440 since January 2020, and in order to divert world’s attention from its unacceptable actions in IOJ&K, India may resort to “false flag” operation and undertake some other misadventure which could imperil regional peace and security.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the OIC’s consistent and unequivocal support on the Jammu & Kashmir dispute- which can only be resolved in accordance with the UNSC resolutions and wishes of the Kashmiri people. He welcomed the important pronouncements of the OIC and its human rights body, IPHRC, rejecting India’s illegal actions in IOJ&K. He highlighted that the adoption of the Ministerial Communiqué by the Contact Group further manifested the OIC’s commitment to the Kashmir cause.

In the Communiqué,unanimously adopted, the Contact Group: