Return of 13 Stranded Pakistanis from Singapore

| May 11, 2020
DNA

PULAU UJONG, MAY 11 (DNA) – Pakistan High Commission, Singapore, arranged the return of 13 Pakistanis to Peshawar, in close coordination with Pakistan International Airlines.

These Pakistanis had been stranded in Singapore due to suspension of flights to Pakistan in the wake of COVID-19. The group included 7 students, 3 tourists and 3 employment/dependent pass holders. Earlier the High Commission had arranged evacuation of 70 Pakistanis to Karachi on April 24, 2020.

The departing passengers acknowledged efforts of the High Commission in arranging their repatriation by the special flight and their transit through Kuala Lumpur.

The stranded Pakistanis travelled to Kuala Lumpur by Singapore International Airlines flight at 0830 hrs, today and boarded the PIA flight to Peshawar in the afternoon.=DNA

