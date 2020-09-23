Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

All resources to impart education to students in remote areas of Balochistan: Yasinzai

| September 23, 2020
Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has urged the need to utilize all available resources to impart education to the students in remote areas of the province.

He was presiding over a board of directors meeting of Balochistan Education Foundation held in Quetta.

The Governor said that the foundation is playing a key role in promoting primary education in Balochistan.

During the meeting, various important decisions were taken to enhance the performance of foundation.

