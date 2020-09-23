Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

CM KP stresses need for implementation of digital technology in Govt departments

| September 23, 2020
Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has stressed the need for implementation of digital technology to improve the services of government departments.

Presiding over a meeting of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology Board in Peshawar he said the government is making effective measures to launch online services to facilitate public in all sectors of the province.

Mahmood Khan said the government will make the Information Technology Board a strengthened institute.

All resources to impart education to students in remote areas of Balochistan: Yasinzai

Governor Balochistan Amanullah Khan Yasinzai has urged the need to utilize all available resources toRead More

