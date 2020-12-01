Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

RCCI, TCCIA ink MoU for business cooperation

| December 1, 2020
DNA 1-5

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 (DNA) – Paul F Koyi, President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (TCCIA) along with a delegation of Tanzanian entrepreneurs met with officials of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting Paul F Koyi said that Tanzania is determined to promote business relations with Pakistan that’s why despite the challenges of Covid-19, Tanzanian business delegation has come to Pakistan to interact with Pakistani counterparts in order to explore business collaborations.

Later in the meeting, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry signed a MOU with Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and industry in Islamabad.

Senator Mr.Talha Mahommood also attended the Ceremony.=DNA

——————————-

BUSINESS, PAKISTAN No Comments »


« (Previous News)



Related News

DNA 1-5

RCCI, TCCIA ink MoU for business cooperation

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 (DNA) – Paul F Koyi, President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, IndustryRead More

0

PBF urged the govt to make it compulsory for the large spinning units to grow their own cotton

President, Pakistan Businesses Forum (PBF) Mian Usman Zulfiqar said government should make it compulsory forRead More

  • ECC expected to give go-ahead to Karachi transformation plan: sources

  • Industrial operations during 2nd corona wave to help stabilize economy: UBG

  • ICCI mulls organizing a seminar on promoting Sharia compliant businesses

  • The course of execution of the President Shavkat Mirziyoyev orders was considered

  • New cable cars to be built in mountain resorts of Tashkent region

  • ADB approves $300 million loan for Pakistan

  • Hashim Group of Turkey keen to establish joint ventures in Pakistan

  • Pakistan and Germany Signed Financing Agreements in the Climate Change/Energy and Health Sectors

    • Comments are Closed