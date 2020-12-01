RCCI, TCCIA ink MoU for business cooperation
ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 (DNA) – Paul F Koyi, President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (TCCIA) along with a delegation of Tanzanian entrepreneurs met with officials of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry in Islamabad on Monday.
During the meeting Paul F Koyi said that Tanzania is determined to promote business relations with Pakistan that’s why despite the challenges of Covid-19, Tanzanian business delegation has come to Pakistan to interact with Pakistani counterparts in order to explore business collaborations.
Later in the meeting, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry signed a MOU with Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and industry in Islamabad.
Senator Mr.Talha Mahommood also attended the Ceremony.=DNA
