RCCI, TCCIA ink MoU for business cooperation

ISLAMABAD, DEC 1 (DNA) – Paul F Koyi, President of Tanzania Chamber of Commerce, Industry & Agriculture (TCCIA) along with a delegation of Tanzanian entrepreneurs met with officials of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry in Islamabad on Monday.

During the meeting Paul F Koyi said that Tanzania is determined to promote business relations with Pakistan that’s why despite the challenges of Covid-19, Tanzanian business delegation has come to Pakistan to interact with Pakistani counterparts in order to explore business collaborations.

Later in the meeting, Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and industry signed a MOU with Tanzania Chamber of Commerce and industry in Islamabad.

Senator Mr.Talha Mahommood also attended the Ceremony.=DNA

