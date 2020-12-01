Saleem Mandviwalla offers condolences to family of late Ch. Ahmed Mukhtar
DNA
ISLAMABAD – Deputy Chairman Senate Saleem Mandviwalla visited residence of late Ch. Ahmed Mukhtar, former Defence Minister in Lahore and expressed condolences on sad demise of Ch. Ahmed Mukktar.
Expressing his condolences with family members of late Ahmed Mukhtar, Deputy Chairman Senate prayed to Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved to bear this loss.
