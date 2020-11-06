RCCI to organize CPEC-CARs business conference

RAWALPINDI, NOV 6 (DNA) – A three-day business conference on CPEC Central Asia organized by Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will be held in Gwadar from November 16 to 18 aiming to explore trade and investment opportunities in Gwadar and to cement trade ties and linkages with Central Asian countries.

This was stated by RCCI President Nasir Mirza while addressing a press conference at chamber house.

He said that top government officials including Chief Minister, Governor Balochistan, Ministers, senior government officials, ambassadors and business and industrial delegates will attend the three day conference.

The Rawalpindi Chamber understands that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is a game changer for the entire region, especially for Pakistan, and will pave the way for enhancing linkages with Central Asian countries, he added.

The three-day conference will include presentations on key topics and on-the-spot visits of ongoing development projects, he said. He said that the chamber has always taken the lead in many matters. We want the business community to play its full role. Nasir Mirza added that the chamber is also planning to hold a construction Trade Fair in Rawalpindi next month titled Build 2020.

He said that the construction sector can be developed as more than 40 allied industries are associated with this sector. Increasing employment opportunities will reduce unemployment in the country, he further added. The Build 2020 Trade Fair will be held from December 18 to 20.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that RCCI was in touch with the concerned ministries, especially the Foreign Ministry, regarding the convening of the conference so that the NOC could be issued to the ambassadors soon. He said that PIA chairman Arshad Malik who had visited the chamber a few days back had also assured full cooperation.

Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, former Presidents Zahid Latif Khan, Saboor Malik, Chairman Gwadar Conference Muhammad Badar Haroon, Chairman Build 2020 Trade Fair Sardar Tanveer Sarwar, members of the executive committee and members of the chamber were also present on the occasion.=DNA

