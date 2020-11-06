Nov 6, 1947 darkest day in history of Kashmir: FM Qureshi

DNA

ISLAMABAD – November 6 marks the darkest day in the history of Jammu and Kashmir. On this day, 73 years ago, the Dogra Army backed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Indian occupation forces systematically martyred more than 237,000 Muslims in the first massive genocide in the post-World War II period in a premeditated effort to exterminate the Muslim population of the region and change its demographic structure.

India’s illegal and unilateral actions of 5 August 2019 are a sad continuation of the murderous intent of the Jammu massacre since they are also aimed at reducing the Muslim majority of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) into a minority. They represent a blatant violation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions and the 4th Geneva Convention.

During the past 7 decades, Indian occupation forces have tried every possible tool of oppression and violated every single right of the Kashmiri people. Today, IIOJK is faced with the gravest humanitarian crisis anywhere in the world.

However, history stands witness to the fact that unabated Indian oppression has failed to break the will of the Kashmiri people. The indomitable spirit and unshakable resolve of the Kashmiri people have only gained in strength as a result of the serious crimes being perpetrated against them by the Indian occupation forces.

On this day, as we pay profound respect to the memory of the Kashmiri martyrs of the genocide in Jammu, we call upon the world community to commit to never allow such despicable atrocity to take place again.

The international community must take urgent steps to help address the grave human rights and humanitarian situation in IIOJK and urge India to comply with its international obligations with regard to the rights of Kashmiri people.

Pakistan will not relent in its support until the Kashmiris realize their legitimate right to self-determination in accordance with the relevant United Nations Security Council Resolutions, which call for a free and impartial plebiscite under the UN auspices.