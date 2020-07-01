RCCI felicitates Iftikhar Ali Malik on assuming charge as president SAARC Chamber

Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Rawalpindi: The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik and group leader Sohail Altaf  has felicitated Iftikhar Ali Malik on assuming charge as the President of SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

During a visit to the FPCCI building in Islamabad, President Saboor Malik and group leader Sohail Altaf presented a bouquet to Iftikhar Ali Malik. On this occasion, President RCCI said that it was an honor for Pakistan that a prominent businessman) has been elected as President of the SAARC Chamber for a term of two years. He said that Iftikhar Malik would continue to serve the business community with his key capabilities to promote trade and industry in South Asia.

Group Leader Sohail Altaf said that it was a matter of pride for the United Business Group that UBG Chairman was elected President of SAARC Chamber. He said that SAARC an important platform for regional cooperation and expressed hope that Iftikhar Ali Malik would bring the SAARC member countries closer together and use his best potential to promote regional trade. He also congratulated newly elected executive members of SAARC CCI.

Senior Vice President Nosherwan Khalil Khan, Vice President Hamza Sarosh, former President Zahid Latif Khan, among others, also present on the occasion.

