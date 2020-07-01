Air chief visits an operational base, special services wing of PAF
DNA
ISLAMABAD, JULY 1 – Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited an operational base, today. The Air Chief reviewed various operational activities at the base and interacted with personnel.
Later in the day, the Air Chief also visited PAF’s Special Services Wing. Chief of the Air Staff witnessed a demonstration of anti terrorist operation by the SSW personnel. He also planted a tree at SSW Headquarters. Interacting with the combat crew, Chief of the Air Staff expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of personnel and lauded their high morale and dedication.
Related News
Bilawal terms Imran Khan ‘the biggest hypocrite in history’
ISLAMABAD, JULY 01 (DNA) – Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari Wednesday paid glowingRead More
Huawei signed smart cities deal with Saudi Investment firm
DNA ISLAMABAD, JULY 1 – Huawei is involved in smart city projects in more thanRead More
Comments are Closed