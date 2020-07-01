Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Air chief visits an operational base, special services wing of PAF

| July 1, 2020
ISLAMABAD, JULY 1 –   Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force visited an operational base, today. The Air Chief reviewed various operational activities at the base and interacted with personnel.

Later in the day, the Air Chief also visited PAF’s Special Services Wing.  Chief of the Air Staff witnessed a demonstration of anti terrorist operation by the SSW personnel. He also planted a tree at SSW Headquarters. Interacting with the combat crew, Chief of the Air Staff expressed satisfaction over the operational preparedness of personnel and lauded their high morale and dedication.

