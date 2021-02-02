Chief Editor: Ansar Mahmood Bhatti

Punjab Livestock policy will be submitted to cabinet for final approval

| February 2, 2021
Lahore : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar says the first livestock policy of the province has been prepared which would be submitted to the provincial cabinet for final approval.

He stated this while chairing a meeting in Lahore today (Tuesday) to review the performance of Livestock and Dairy Development Department and its future programs.

The Chief Minister said the policy would ensure sustainable development of livestock and dairy sector in the province.

The meeting also decided to set up a ‘Punjab Veterinary Healthcare Commission’ to check the Veterinary clinics.

The Chief Minister said house jobs for veterinary doctors would also be started.

